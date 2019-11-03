Korpisalo allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-0 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Korpisalo has dropped his last three starts, all losses in regulation, to drop his 2019-20 record to 5-5-1. The Blue Jackets' netminder allowed goals in each of the first two periods, while down the other end, David Rittich was perfect. Columbus does not play again until Tuesday, at home against Vegas, and it remains to be seen who will man the home crease in that one.