Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Burned for five goals in loss
Korpisalo gave up five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's loss to the Kings.
Korpisalo allowed at least four goals in each of his three February starts -- all losses. The backup netminder drops to 5-7-0 on the season with a .899 save percentage. Given Sergei Bobrovsky's heavy workload and Korpisalo's inconsistent play, the 23-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy value for the time being.
