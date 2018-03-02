Korpisalo gave up five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's loss to the Kings.

Korpisalo allowed at least four goals in each of his three February starts -- all losses. The backup netminder drops to 5-7-0 on the season with a .899 save percentage. Given Sergei Bobrovsky's heavy workload and Korpisalo's inconsistent play, the 23-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy value for the time being.