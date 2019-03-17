Korpisalo made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

It was a real goalie duel with Jaroslav Halak, one of the best in the business. Korpisalo was actually the busier goalie on the night, but the talented Finn remains without a win since Jan. 15. He's 0-4-1 in that span. Is he the Jackets' goalie of the future? Maybe. But right now, he's a tough fantasy play.