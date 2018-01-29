Korpisalo was promoted from the minors Monday.

Bringing Korpisalo back to Columbus was always the plan following the NHL All-Star break. The netminder has posted a solid 5-4-0 record and 2.85 GAA in his limited relief appearances. As the Blue Jackets head into the back half of the season, the Finn could see a few extra starts in order to keep Sergei Bobrovsky fresh for the playoffs.