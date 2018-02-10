Korpisalo was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

This move was expected, as the Blue Jackets have strategically rotated their depth goalies to maximize playing time in an effort to fast-track their development. Not all teams can pull this off so easily, but the team's top development affiliate also resides in Ohio, and Columbus has the luxury of polishing goalie talent around reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

