Korpisalo made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets let a 2-1 lead slip away when Chicago's Carl Soderberg tied the game with 3:45 in regulation, followed by Alex DeBrincat's winner just 35 seconds into overtime. It was an improved performance by Korpisalo, who had allowed 16 goals over his previous four starts, but with teammate Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) activated from injured reserve, Korpisalo hasn't done nearly enough to grab hold of the job.