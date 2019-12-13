Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Carries shutout into overtime
Korpisalo made 31 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Penguins on Thursday night.
Korpisalo is just 1-2-1 in his last four starts, but 7-4-1 in his last 12. The Jackets are in a bit of a skid, but Korpisalo remains a solid fantasy activation.
