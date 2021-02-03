Korpisalo stopped 18 of 23 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the second period during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The 26-year-old had little chance on the first four Dallas goals, but after Columbus fell behind 5-1 coach John Tortorella had little choice but to give Korpisalo the hook to try and spark some life into his squad. He still has a solid .918 save percentage on the season, but his GAA ballooned to 2.84 after this outing. Look for Merzlikins to be in the crease for the rematch Thursday.