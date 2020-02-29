Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Chased by Wild
Korpisalo stopped 11 of 15 shots before being replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks midway through the second period of Friday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.
The injury-plagued Jackets couldn't get anything going offensively, and their efforts in their own end weren't much better -- coach John Tortorella gave Korpisalo the hook to try and change the game's momentum rather than due to any gaffes on the netminder's part. With the nature of Elvis Merzlikins' current injury not yet clear, Korpisalo will hold down the fort in the crease for Columbus in the short term.
