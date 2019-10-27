Korpisalo stopped 39 of 45 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The netminder made some big saves to allow the Jackets to build a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but Korpisalo melted down over the final 10 minutes as Philly poured in five unanswered goals (one of them into an empty net). It's his first regulation loss in six starts, and the 25-year-old now has a 5-3-1 record with a shaky 3.08 GAA and ,896 save percentage on the season.