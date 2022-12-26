Columbus' game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo.
Buffalo is unable to travel to Columbus in time for the contest because the airport is closed. The NHL will have to reschedule the game for a different date. Korpisalo has a 4-5-1 record this year with a 3.43 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stops 17 shots in relief appearance•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Out for at least one week•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Flames•