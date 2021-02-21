Korpisalo stopped all six shots he faced in relief during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Korpisalo entered the game early in the third period after starter Elvis Merzlikins was forced to leave with an arm injury. He was only tested six times in his 17:13 of action, but turned aside all six. Merzlikins is considered day-to-day so Korpisalo could draw the start against Chicago on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has had a rough month of February, giving up five-plus goals on four occasions en route to an .847 save percentage. Fantasy managers should just avoid this goaltending situation altogether.