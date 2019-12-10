Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes up big against Caps
Korpisalo turned aside 37 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
He made some of his biggest stops in the second period, when the Caps overshot the Jackets 15-6 and Korpisalo denied all 15 to preserve a 2-0 lead. It's his first win in three December starts, but Korpisalo hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his last six games as he continues to give his club a chance every night. On the season, he's now 12-10-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .903 save percentage.
