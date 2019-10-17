Korpisalo stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

He set the tone for the night by robbing Corey Perry with a glove save just a few minutes into the game. Korpisalo has won three of his last four starts, and he's solidifying his hold on the No. 1 job in Columbus with a 2.60 GAA and .903 save percentage to begin the season.