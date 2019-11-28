Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes up short against Philly
Korpisalo made 19 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
The 25-year-old didn't play badly, but he couldn't come up with a big stop when he needed to on a night when the Jackets carried the play. The loss ended a four-game win streak for Korpisalo, and through nine starts in November he sports a 5-4-0 record with a strong 2.35 GAA and .917 save percentage.
