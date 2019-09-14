Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Confirmed as No. 1 netminder
Korpisalo is viewed as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 goaltender by coach John Tortorella, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This just confirms what was expected following Sergei Bobrovsky's departure for Florida in free agency, but Korpisalo should get every chance this preseason to establish himself as the Jackets' top netminder -- especially considering that his competition, Elvis Merzlikins, has yet to get acclimated to North American rinks. Korpisalo's career numbers over four seasons as Bobrovsky's backup aren't particularly impressive (41-31-9 in 90 games with a 2.89 GAA and .907 SvP), but Columbus' strong blue line corps could help the 25-year-old take a step forward and seize the opportunity.
