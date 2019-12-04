Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Cuffed by Coyotes
Korpisalo stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Arizona's final goal was scored into an empty net. Korpisalo did his best work in the third period, making some huge saves to keep the game close, but the Jackets weren't able to come back from a two-goal deficit. The 25-year-old looked strong in November, going 6-4-0 through 10 starts with a 2.31 GAA and .919 save percentage, but he didn't find the same kind of success to kick off December.
