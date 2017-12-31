Korpisalo will draw the start versus the visiting Lightning on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

John Tortorella evidently has a ton of confidence in the backup netminder to stack him against the league's top offense. Korpisalo has allowed exactly two goals in each of his past five appearances between the pipes, showing remarkable consistency for fantasy owners that have been streaming him on the rare occasions that he does get the starting nod.

