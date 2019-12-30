Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Dealing with knee injury
Korpisalo will be out "weeks," according to coach John Tortorella after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's shootout loss to the Blackhawks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo sustained this injury in the first round of the shootout on an attempt from Jonathan Toews, and he immediately left the game and was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as Korpisalo has been red-hot lately, recording a .942 save percentage, 1.72 GAA and 6-0-3 record over his past 10 starts. Tortorella didn't expand on Korpisalo's timeline, so we'll consider him week-to-week for now, and he'll likely land on IR. Merzlikins figures to be the No. 1 going forward, and the Blue Jackets recalled Matiss Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup.
