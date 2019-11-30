Korpisalo made 29 saves on 31 shots in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Friday.

Korpisalo was supported by a Gustav Nyquist hat trick and a pair of goals by Nick Foligno. The Finnish goalie improved to 11-8-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 20 starts. While the ratios are unremarkable, Korpisalo starts a large majority of the games for the Blue Jackets, although Elvis Merzlikins will likely get the nod Saturday versus the Islanders.