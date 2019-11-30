Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Defeats Penguins
Korpisalo made 29 saves on 31 shots in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Friday.
Korpisalo was supported by a Gustav Nyquist hat trick and a pair of goals by Nick Foligno. The Finnish goalie improved to 11-8-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 20 starts. While the ratios are unremarkable, Korpisalo starts a large majority of the games for the Blue Jackets, although Elvis Merzlikins will likely get the nod Saturday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In starter's crease Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes up short against Philly•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Set to face Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Records second career shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pegged for Monday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Does just enough to top lowly Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.