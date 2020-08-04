Korpisalo will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 2 clash with Toronto.
Korpisalo put together a perfect 28-save performance in Game 1, shutting down Toronto's world-class stars. The Jackets netminder will continue to face significant pressure from the Leafs, which makes him an intriguing value play if he can rack up the saves and walk away with another win.
