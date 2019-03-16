Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Defending net Saturday
Korpisalo will guard the goal Saturday against the Bruins in Boston, Jeff Svoboda of The Toledo Blade reports.
Korpisalo's looks between the pipes have been few and far between, but he'll get another opportunity Saturday with the Blue Jackets on the second night of a back-to-back set. The coaching staff hasn't been shy about putting him in against top competition, facing the Penguins, Lightning and Blues in his last three starts. That will be the case again versus a Bruins squad averaging 3.46 goals per game on home ice.
