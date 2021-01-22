Korpisalo made 34 saves in a 3-2 OT loss to Tampa Bay.

Korpisalo played well and stole several goals from the Bolts' snipers. But the demands of today's NHL mean that the Jackets are likely to use a platoon for most of the year. That puts a lot of pressure on fantasy managers to stay on top of their rosters. Korpisalo has done nothing but deliver in every stat column, so bond him with another 1B twinetender and you'll be just fine.