Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Delivers opening night win
Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Detroit to open the season Thursday night.
Nice performance, but Korpisalo is the clear back-up in Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the league's handful of elite twinetenders, so Korpisalo's fantasy value is as limited as his ice time.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pulled after four goals against Hawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Turns aside 31 shots in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Patrolling crease•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 26 stops in preseason loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...