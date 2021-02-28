Korpisalo made 31 saves in a 2-1 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

He was beaten by two point shots, the second of which took a bad redirect off Blue Jackets defender David Savard. Korpisalo deserved a better fate in his last two outings against the Hawks and Preds. But the harsh reality is that he's 0-5 in his last five starts with 16 goals allowed. And his last win was Feb. 11. We hope the Korpisalo of the last two games is a foreshadowing of a better fantasy future.