Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Divisional clash on tap
Korpisalo will start in goal Tuesday evening against the visiting Devils, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo has already matched his win total (eight) from the 2017-18 campaign and he's halfway toward meeting the career-high mark he set as a rookie in 2015-16. His last start unarguably was his best of the year, as he set aside 32 of 33 shots in a win over the Capitals in D.C. on Saturday. Korpisalo will now take on a New Jersey team that's won six of the past 10 games but still sits four spots below the Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division standings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sensational on road•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Teed up for Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Salvages win Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes versus Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Saves three in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Light workload in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...