Korpisalo will start in goal Tuesday evening against the visiting Devils, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has already matched his win total (eight) from the 2017-18 campaign and he's halfway toward meeting the career-high mark he set as a rookie in 2015-16. His last start unarguably was his best of the year, as he set aside 32 of 33 shots in a win over the Capitals in D.C. on Saturday. Korpisalo will now take on a New Jersey team that's won six of the past 10 games but still sits four spots below the Blue Jackets in the Metropolitan Division standings.