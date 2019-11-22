Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Does just enough to top lowly Wings
Korpisalo made 22 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.
This wasn't Korpisalo's finest performance, but the offense bailed him out en route to the Finnish netminder's third consecutive win. He's locked in as Columbus' starting netminder despite a GAA hanging around 3.00, as backup Elvis Merzlikins has a 3.43 GAA and .894 save percentage in five appearances. There are better goaltending situations to target out there, though Korpisalo's volume makes him a reliable option in points leagues.
