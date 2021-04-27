Korpisalo (lower body) won't return this season, SportsNet reports.

Korpisalo's lower-body injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Blue Jackets only have six games remaining this season, so there simply isn't enough time for the 26-year-old netminder to recover and return in 2020-21. Korpisalo will finish the campaign having gone 9-13-7 while posting a sub-par 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage in 33 appearances.