Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws home start
Korpisalo will guard the home net for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports,
The 25-year-old will start his seventh straight game, and will have appeared in 12 of the last 13 games after Sunday's game. Korpisalo has been outstanding this season, going 17-10-4 along with a 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage in 31 appearances. He'll draw a strong matchup against a Blackhawks offense that ranks 21st in the league in goals per game this year (2.79).
