Korpisalo drew heat from coach John Tortorella for his on-ice reactions to a couple of goals in Saturday's loss to the Flyers, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. "Can't happen," Tortorella said after practice Monday. "Not just [Kevin] Hayes' goal, there were three goals. It can't happen again. It won't happen again. It better not happen again. That's unfair to everybody."

The netminder smashed his stick on the ice and against the post in frustration during a third period in which Philly scored five unanswered goals, and while it wasn't exactly clear whether Korpisalo was upset with himself or his defense, the coach wasn't happy with the display either way. While it doesn't look like this will impact his hold on the No. 1 job, Korpisalo's numbers this season haven't been strong enough to buy him much leeway -- another tantrum, and Tortorella could give Elvis Merzlikins a longer look in net.