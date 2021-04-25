Korpisalo will patrol the road crease in Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The 26-year-old has had a tough year by his standards to this point, going 9-13-7 along with a 3.27 GAA and .894 save percentage across 32 appearances. Korpisalo has been decent against Tampa Bay this season, though, going 1-0-0 and stopping 73 of 81 shots he's faced in three appearances. It will likely be another tough test for Korpisalo on Sunday, as the Lightning sit fifth in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.30).