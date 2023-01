Korpisalo will patrol the crease in Calgary on Monday, per the NHL's media site.

Korpisalo stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over San Jose. It was his first win since Jan. 7. The 28-year-old is 7-8-1 with a 3.27 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 19 games this season. Korpisalo is 1-2-1 on the road despite a strong .936 save percentage away from home.