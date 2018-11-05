Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws start Sunday
Korpisalo will patrol the blue paint in Sunday's showdown against the Ducks, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The Finnish goaltender is 4-0-0 in five appearances this season, but owns a dreadful .881 save percentage and 3.98 GAA. Korpisalo will continue getting little playing time behind Sergei Bobrovsky and he's not much of a fantasy asset this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Struggles yet again•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Detroit•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 34 big saves in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In line to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets win but allows four goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Protecting net versus Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...