Korpisalo will patrol the blue paint in Sunday's showdown against the Ducks, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The Finnish goaltender is 4-0-0 in five appearances this season, but owns a dreadful .881 save percentage and 3.98 GAA. Korpisalo will continue getting little playing time behind Sergei Bobrovsky and he's not much of a fantasy asset this season.