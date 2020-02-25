Korpisalo made 14 saves on 15 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Elvis Merzlikins was injured in the second period of the game, forcing Korpisalo to make his return to NHL action quicker than anticipated. He didn't look too rusty, and the Finn was able to earn the win. Korpisalo improved to 18-10-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. Depending on the severity of Merzlikins' injury, Korpisalo could be in line for a lot of games in the near future.