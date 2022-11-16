Korpisalo saved 18 of 20 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Korpisalo entered the game midway through the second period because Elvis Merzlikins suffered a lower-body injury. If Merzlikins being unavailable for a significant amount of time, then Korpisalo will be carry the workload. Korpisalo is 2-1-1 with a 3.69 GAA and .910 save percentage in four games this season.