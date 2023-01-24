Korpisalo stopped 45 of 49 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

While giving up four goals isn't great, Korpisalo more than made up for it with a handful of excellent saves. He's salvaged a 3-3-1 record from his last seven outings, though he's given up at least three goals in five straight starts. The 28-year-old is at 7-8-2 with a 3.30 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. A tough test awaits whichever goalie the Blue Jackets start Wednesday versus the surging Oilers.