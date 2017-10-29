Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Exploited by Blues
Korpisalo gave up four goals on 42 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blues.
After Sergei Bobrovsky got the start the previous night against Winnipeg, the Blue Jackets turned to the youngster against St. Louis. Korpisalo appeared to be fighting the puck all night and suffered his second loss in three starts. He's a decent backup goaltender, but it's nights like these that remind us why Bobrovsky is the clear-cut starter for Columbus. Expect a better showing when the team does decide to give the 23-year-old another nod in the future.
