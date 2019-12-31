Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing 4-6 week absence
Korpisalo underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
This is a huge blow to the Blue Jackets, as Korpisalo has had a fantastic stretch while serving as the team's unquestioned workhorse over the past three weeks, posting a 6-0-3 record while maintaining an impressive 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage through 10 appearances. For now, Elvis Merzlikins will take over as the Jackets' No. 1 netminder while Korpisalo, who is undoubtedliy headed to injured reserve, sets his sights on a mid-November return.
