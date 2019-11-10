Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Avalanche on Saturday
Korpisalo will start Saturday night against Colorado, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo stopped 30 of 32 shots in his last start, a 3-2 win over Arizona on Thursday. Prior to winning his last start, the Columbus netminder has dropped four straight contests. Korpisalo will need to be at his best if he hopes to slow down an Avalanche team averaging 3.63 goals per game, third-most in the NHL to this point in the season.
