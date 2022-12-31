Korpisalo will defend the home crease against Chicago on Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo made his first start Thursday in almost three weeks as he was sidelined with a lower-body injury. He was terrific, stopping 34 Islander shots in a 2-1 loss. Korpisalo is 4-6-1 with a 3.31 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. He faces the Blackhawks, who are the lowest-scoring team in the NHL, with only 76 goals in 34 games.