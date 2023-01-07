Korpisalo will be in the home crease against Carolina on Saturday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo has gone 1-2-0 in his last three games, but has given up only six goals on 97 shots. He is 5-7-1 with a 3.13 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. Korpisalo will take on the Hurricanes, who are in first place in the Metropolitan Division standings.