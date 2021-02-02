Korpisalo will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo was fantastic in his last start Friday against Chicago, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old Finn will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a home matchup with a Dallas club that's averaging 3.83 goals per game this campaign, second in the NHL.