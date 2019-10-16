Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Dallas
Korpisalo will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game against the Stars, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Korpisalo played well in his last start, turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road win over the Hurricanes on Saturday. The 25-year-old Finn will look to stay sharp in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Stars squad that's gone 1-5-1 to start the season.
