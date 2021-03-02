Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against the Predators, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. He'll attempt to snap his six-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 3-8-1 on the road this year.