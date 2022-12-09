Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus Calgary, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo was awful in his last outing Wednesday against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on just six shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins only 7:28 into the eventual 9-4 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and attempt to pick up his fifth win of the season in a matchup with a hot Flames team that's won three straight contests.