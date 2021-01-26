Korpisalo will guard the home goal during Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo has had an impressive start to the season, maintaining an admirable 2.33 GAA and .935 save percentage through his first three starts, but he's only picked up one win over that span due to poor goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old Finn will attempt to secure his second victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Panthers team that's racked up 10 goals through its first two contests of the year.