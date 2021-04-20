Korpisalo will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus the Panthers, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo struggled in his last start Saturday against the Stars, surrendering four goals on just 16 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins in the second period of the eventual 5-1 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Florida squad that's 15-4-3 at home this year.