Korpisalo will patrol the crease in Thursday's home matchup with the Panthers, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo has struggled in limited action this campaign, posting an ugly 3.75 GAA and .875 save percentage through seven appearances, but he's managed to compile a 4-0-2 record over that span due to high-end goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship while snapping his two-game losing streak in a home game against a red-hot Panthers squad that's won five consecutive games.