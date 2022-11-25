Korpisalo will be between the home pipes against the Islanders on Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Korpisalo has taken over the Columbus cage as Elvis Merzlikins is still out of action with a lower-body injury. Korpisalo is 3-3-1 with a 3.86 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season. He will face the Islanders, who are second in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-8-0 record and are averaging 3.29 goals per contest.
