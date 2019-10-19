Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Islanders
Korpisalo will man the home crease Saturday against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Korpisalo is coming off a 30-save win in his last start and has won three of four since losing on Opening Night. New York enters play scoring just 2.43 goals per game this season, 25th in the NHL, so the Columbus netminder could be in for another fruitful fantasy performance in this one.
